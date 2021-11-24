You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Mental Health Experts in Police Work

Sunday Journal – Mental Health Experts in Police Work

November 24, 2021

State Representative for the 2nd Barnstable District Kip Diggs has recently been supporting legislation on Beacon Hill that aims to involve mental health professionals in some police matters. Diggs and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend joined Sunday Journal this week to break down the proposed legislation and explain how important it is to have trained experts on hand to aid during certain situations.

