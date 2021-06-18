We were pleased to be joined by Crystal Pieschel and Fallon Rice with Mid-Cape Home Centers as well as Sarah Nitsch with the Cape Cod Children’s Place on this week’s episode of Sunday Journal. Mid-Cape is supporting the Children’s Place through an auction held in association with the upcoming Cape Cod Charter Cup; the group spoke about the Children’s Place mission as well as Mid-Cape’s association with the organization.
Sunday Journal – Mid-Cape Home Centers & the Cape Cod Children’s Place
June 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
