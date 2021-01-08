We are joined this morning by John Reed, the president of the Cape Cod chapter of the NAACP. John will talk about the upcoming annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service of commemoration on January 17, 2021. We discuss Dr. King, his legacy and lessons he taught which are still applicable today.
Sunday Journal – MLK Commemoration Service
January 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – MLK Commemoration Service
- Biden Picks Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary
- Schumer Urges Cabinet to Oust Trump
- Biden Win Confirmed after Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
- Money Available for COVID-Impacted Lower and Outer Cape Businesses
- Nantucket’s Sconset Beach Named a Top 25 Island Beach Worldwide
- Barnstable Municipal Airport Rebrands to Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- New Slow Zone to Protect Right Whales Off Martha’s Vineyard
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering Assistance with Health Insurance Enrollment
- Meeting Scheduled for Falmouth Complete Streets Project
- Governor Baker Denounces Violence in Washington
- The Latest: RNC Says Violence at Capitol is Not ‘Patriotism’
- Warnock, Ossoff Win in Georgia, Handing Dems Senate Control