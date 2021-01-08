You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – MLK Commemoration Service

Sunday Journal – MLK Commemoration Service

January 8, 2021

We are joined this morning by John Reed, the president of the Cape Cod chapter of the NAACP. John will talk about the upcoming annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service of commemoration on January 17, 2021. We discuss Dr. King, his legacy and lessons he taught which are still applicable today.

