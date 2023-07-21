UMASS Boston PhD student working the New England Aquarium Caroline Collatos is catching and tagging sharks by line off Nantucket’s coastlines as she investigates the habits of some of the region’s once most-hunted sharks. She describes what it’s like to catch and release sharks that can reach adult weights of up to 140 pounds, and how the data she collects will provide valuable insights into the life-cycle of sharks in changing waters.
Sunday Journal – Nantucket Shark Researcher Caroline Collatos on Local Sharks and their Rebound
July 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
