Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors CEO Ryan Castle joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss two regulations that are being considered on Nantucket that could change the way short-term rentals operate on the island. He also discusses the ongoing issue with creating affordable housing on Cape Cod as low inventory continues to throttle the market.
Sunday Journal – Nantucket Short Term Rentals and the Housing Crisis
April 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
