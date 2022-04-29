You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Nantucket Short Term Rentals and the Housing Crisis

Sunday Journal – Nantucket Short Term Rentals and the Housing Crisis

April 29, 2022

Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors CEO Ryan Castle joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss two regulations that are being considered on Nantucket that could change the way short-term rentals operate on the island. He also discusses the ongoing issue with creating affordable housing on Cape Cod as low inventory continues to throttle the market.

