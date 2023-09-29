You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Navy Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo

Sunday Journal – Navy Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo

September 29, 2023

Falmouth native and Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo of the U.S. Navy joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about his career in the military that brought him from his hometown on Cape Cod to commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT). The former Blue Angel also discusses the changing climate of the military around the world amid politics overseas.

