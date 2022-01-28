On February 1 at 4:30, Orleans will host a Housing 101 Workshop where it will highlight affordable housing in the community. Affordable Housing Coordinator for the Town Marsha Allgeier joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the workshop and some of the key points of affordable housing in the community.
Sunday Journal – Orleans Highlights Affordable Housing Issue
January 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Orleans Highlights Affordable Housing Issue
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Finds New Executive Director
- Dukes County Asks Island Residents to Prepare for Storm
- Eversource Geared Up for Potential Heavy Snowfall and High Winds
- Ferry Lines Warn About Possible Cancellations Saturday
- Dennis Police Put Parking Ban in Effect for Weekend
- National Weather Service Forecasts Strong Winds and Heavy Snows
- COVID Surge Peak Past, But Officials Urge Caution
- As Storm Approaches, AAA Urges Caution on Roads
- Barnstable County Officials Preparing for Weekend Snow and Winds
- Governor Charlie Baker Unveils $48.5B State Budget Proposal
- Cadets With Massachusetts Maritime Academy Embark On Six Week Learning Expedition
- Attorney John Carey Outlines Run for District Attorney