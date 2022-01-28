You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Orleans Highlights Affordable Housing Issue

Sunday Journal – Orleans Highlights Affordable Housing Issue

January 28, 2022

On February 1 at 4:30, Orleans will host a Housing 101 Workshop where it will highlight affordable housing in the community. Affordable Housing Coordinator for the Town Marsha Allgeier joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the workshop and some of the key points of affordable housing in the community.

