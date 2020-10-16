You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Plymouth And Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran

Sunday Journal – Plymouth And Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran

October 16, 2020

With the November general election just weeks away, Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran talks about her re-election campaign, including what she’s been doing on Beacon Hill and what she wants to continue focusing on if she’s re-elected.

