With the November general election just weeks away, Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran talks about her re-election campaign, including what she’s been doing on Beacon Hill and what she wants to continue focusing on if she’s re-elected.
Sunday Journal – Plymouth And Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran
October 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
