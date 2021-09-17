The annual Cape Cod and Islands Police K9 Ride for the K9 Relief Fund returns this year after 2020’s ride was cancelled due to COVID. Founder Joe Ambrosini outlines ride itself as well as how the money raised for the Fund will cover the veterinary bills of retired K9 police dogs.
Sunday Journal – Police K9 Relief Fund Ride with Founder Joe Ambrosini
September 17, 2021
