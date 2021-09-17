You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Police K9 Relief Fund Ride with Founder Joe Ambrosini

Sunday Journal – Police K9 Relief Fund Ride with Founder Joe Ambrosini

September 17, 2021

The annual Cape Cod and Islands Police K9 Ride for the K9 Relief Fund returns this year after 2020’s ride was cancelled due to COVID. Founder Joe Ambrosini outlines ride itself as well as how the money raised for the Fund will cover the veterinary bills of retired K9 police dogs.

