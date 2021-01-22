Sarah Dennis will join us for a discussion about her program called Potted Plants for Seniors. Sarah and her volunteers prepare decorative pots with flowers to take to seniors who could use a bright spot in their lives, plus projects such as adding green spaces for older folks to enjoy across the Cape.
Sunday Journal – Potted Plants For Seniors
January 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
