Sunday Journal – Potted Plants For Seniors

January 22, 2021

Sarah Dennis will join us for a discussion about her program called Potted Plants for Seniors. Sarah and her volunteers prepare decorative pots with flowers to take to seniors who could use a bright spot in their lives, plus projects such as adding green spaces for older folks to enjoy across the Cape.

