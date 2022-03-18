Provincetown’s upcoming Annual Town Meeting will make housing center stage, says Town Manager Alex Morse. He joins Sunday Journal this week to outline some of the projects on the warrant, including shifting funds from the Room Excise Tax, tackling short-term rental’s effects on local housing and upcoming efforts to build a new police station—which itself may free up space for more affordable housing.
Sunday Journal – Provincetown Town Meeting Focuses in on Housing
March 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
