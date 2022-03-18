You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Provincetown Town Meeting Focuses in on Housing

Sunday Journal – Provincetown Town Meeting Focuses in on Housing

March 18, 2022

Provincetown’s upcoming Annual Town Meeting will make housing center stage, says Town Manager Alex Morse. He joins Sunday Journal this week to outline some of the projects on the warrant, including shifting funds from the Room Excise Tax, tackling short-term rental’s effects on local housing and upcoming efforts to build a new police station—which itself may free up space for more affordable housing.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 