Sunday Journal – Report Highlights Challenges Facing Cape Business

Sunday Journal – Report Highlights Challenges Facing Cape Business

January 21, 2022

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, so do financial challenges on local economies. Small business advocacy group Love Live Local recently released a report on what obstacles Cape businesses still face as the virus continues to take its toll. CEO Amanda Converse highlighted the growing trend of larger and larger companies controlling more and more of industries as one such looming challenge, and how local governments can help keep the playing field level.

