President and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts Julie Burns joined us on the program this week to discuss $75,000 in funding being awarded to organizations across the state in the fight against the opioid crisis. One of the beneficiaries will be the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod; Julie spoke to the importance of also addressing AIDS-related needs when tackling the opioid epidemic.
Sunday Journal – RIZE Massachusetts
January 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
