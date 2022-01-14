You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – RIZE Massachusetts

Sunday Journal – RIZE Massachusetts

January 14, 2022

President and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts Julie Burns joined us on the program this week to discuss $75,000 in funding being awarded to organizations across the state in the fight against the opioid crisis. One of the beneficiaries will be the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod; Julie spoke to the importance of also addressing AIDS-related needs when tackling the opioid epidemic.

