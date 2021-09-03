The ROAR (Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery) motorcycle ride will kick off September 12 to help support opioid addiction recovery and transition on Cape Cod. Founders Karen Herrand and Jamie Pina join Sunday Journal this week to discuss how the COVID pandemic has exacerbated the existing opioid epidemic and how treatment has stepped up to help suffering individuals.
Sunday Journal – ROAR Ride with Founders Karen Herrand and Jamie Pina
September 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Calmer Choice with Emily Smalley
- Sunday Journal – ROAR Ride with Founders Karen Herrand and Jamie Pina
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Season Preview with Jung-Ho Pak
- White House Details Plans to Improve Housing Affordability
- Major Barnstable Sewer Expansion to Get Underway
- Orleans to Hold Public Meeting on Budget Priorities
- Teachers Union Highlights In-Person Importance This Semester
- Two More Massachusetts Cases of West Nile Virus Reported
- Hyannis Vigil to Honor Fallen Service Members in Afghanistan
- Better Business Bureau Outlines Ways to Navigate Vaccine Policies
- Mysterious Disease Impacting Birds Subsides
- New England Aquarium Calls for Better Whale Protection Rules
- Provincetown’s West End Shoreline Receives Proper Clean-Up