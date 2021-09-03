You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – ROAR Ride with Founders Karen Herrand and Jamie Pina

Sunday Journal – ROAR Ride with Founders Karen Herrand and Jamie Pina

September 3, 2021

The ROAR (Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery) motorcycle ride will kick off September 12 to help support opioid addiction recovery and transition on Cape Cod. Founders Karen Herrand and Jamie Pina join Sunday Journal this week to discuss how the COVID pandemic has exacerbated the existing opioid epidemic and how treatment has stepped up to help suffering individuals.

