Dr. Hannah Myers joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale and some of the greatest threats to them, including fishing gear. She says that “ropeless” gear will go a long way towards helping the marine animal bounce back from possible extinction.
Sunday Journal – Ropeless Fishing Gear with Dr. Hannah Myers
June 11, 2021
