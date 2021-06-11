You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Ropeless Fishing Gear with Dr. Hannah Myers

Sunday Journal – Ropeless Fishing Gear with Dr. Hannah Myers

June 11, 2021

Dr. Hannah Myers joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale and some of the greatest threats to them, including fishing gear. She says that “ropeless” gear will go a long way towards helping the marine animal bounce back from possible extinction.

