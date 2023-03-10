You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost Receives Citizen of the Year Award

Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost Receives Citizen of the Year Award

March 10, 2023

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Ruth Provost is the recipient of this year’s Citizen of the Year award by the Mashpee Chamber of Commerce. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the accolade, as well as the upcoming summer season for the Club, with registration opening Saturday, March 11.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 