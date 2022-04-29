You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Recovery Efforts

Sunday Journal – Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Recovery Efforts

April 29, 2022

Sandwich Assistant Town Manager Heather Harper and Steering Committee of Friends of the Sandwich Boardwalk member Candy Thomson join Sunday Journal this week to discuss ongoing efforts to recovery donated planks after recent storms damaged much of the iconic boardwalk. Between storm damage, hunting through wetlands, and time, they say that a lot of challenges stand between families and the pieces of the boardwalk they donated, but work is underway to return them to their donators.

