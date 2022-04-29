Sandwich Assistant Town Manager Heather Harper and Steering Committee of Friends of the Sandwich Boardwalk member Candy Thomson join Sunday Journal this week to discuss ongoing efforts to recovery donated planks after recent storms damaged much of the iconic boardwalk. Between storm damage, hunting through wetlands, and time, they say that a lot of challenges stand between families and the pieces of the boardwalk they donated, but work is underway to return them to their donators.
Sunday Journal – Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Recovery Efforts
April 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Recovery Efforts
- Sunday Journal – Marine Debris with the Center for Coastal Studies
- Sunday Journal – Nantucket Short Term Rentals and the Housing Crisis
- Increased Infectious Disease Risk Likely from Climate Change
- Funding Next Hurdle for Canal Bridge Replacements
- Over 100 Whales Spotted by New England Aquarium
- Drug Take Back Day Saturday
- Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod Honored for Energy Efficient Homes
- Public Comment Open on Cape Cod’s Transportation Planning Documents
- Nantucket Town Meeting Voters Face Questions on Short Term Rentals
- Eversource to Hold Arbor Day Events in Falmouth and Sandwich
- Moderna Seeks to be 1st with COVID Shots for Littlest Kids
- USDA Invests $42.5M For Cape Cod Water Restoration Efforts