Sunday Journal – Scientist Offers Insight on Sea Turtle Entanglement Data

March 11, 2022

A recent study highlighted the number of sea turtles getting entangled in fishing gear in the region, and the importance of urgent, expert response. New England Aquarium’s Dr. Kara Dodge offers more insight on the data and said the best way to help sea turtles is to reduce the amount of fishing line in the water. She also discusses some of the ways local fishermen and residents have been integral to rescues and research.

