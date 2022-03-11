A recent study highlighted the number of sea turtles getting entangled in fishing gear in the region, and the importance of urgent, expert response. New England Aquarium’s Dr. Kara Dodge offers more insight on the data and said the best way to help sea turtles is to reduce the amount of fishing line in the water. She also discusses some of the ways local fishermen and residents have been integral to rescues and research.
Sunday Journal – Scientist Offers Insight on Sea Turtle Entanglement Data
March 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
