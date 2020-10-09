You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Second Barnstable District Candidate Will Crocker

Sunday Journal – Second Barnstable District Candidate Will Crocker

October 9, 2020

State Representative Will Crocker is back on the program to talk about his legislative achievements during his term in office, how he’s helping his constituents on Beacon Hill and what his focus will be on if he’s re-elected next month.

