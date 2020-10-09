State Representative Will Crocker is back on the program to talk about his legislative achievements during his term in office, how he’s helping his constituents on Beacon Hill and what his focus will be on if he’s re-elected next month.
Sunday Journal – Second Barnstable District Candidate Will Crocker
October 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
