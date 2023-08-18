Professor Mariah Tinger with Boston University talks about the rising shark population off the Cape and Islands and how climate change ties in. She also discusses some of the ways the changes can impact the community economically.
Sunday Journal – Sharks, Climate Change and Tourism with Professor Mariah Tinger
August 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
