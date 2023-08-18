You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Sharks, Climate Change and Tourism with Professor Mariah Tinger

Sunday Journal – Sharks, Climate Change and Tourism with Professor Mariah Tinger

August 18, 2023

Professor Mariah Tinger with Boston University talks about the rising shark population off the Cape and Islands and how climate change ties in. She also discusses some of the ways the changes can impact the community economically.

