You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – The Hyannis Sound A Cappella Group

Sunday Journal – The Hyannis Sound A Cappella Group

August 5, 2021

The popular Hyannis Sound a cappella group is back with in-person performances this summer. Max Pinson and Colin Watts with the group joined the program this week to talk about the group’s history, what audience members can expect at their shows, and how their social media channels have reached music fans across the globe.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

