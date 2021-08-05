The popular Hyannis Sound a cappella group is back with in-person performances this summer. Max Pinson and Colin Watts with the group joined the program this week to talk about the group’s history, what audience members can expect at their shows, and how their social media channels have reached music fans across the globe.
Sunday Journal – The Hyannis Sound A Cappella Group
August 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
