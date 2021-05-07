You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Tommy’s Place

Sunday Journal – Tommy’s Place

May 7, 2021

This week on Sunday Journal, we are joined by Tim O’Connell, founder of Tommy’s Place; Patrick Daly, Owner of Coastal Electric; and Peter Russel Jr., Branch Manager at Concord Electric Supply in Weymouth who are helping Tommy’s Place transform a house on Cape Cod into a vacation home for children fighting cancer.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 