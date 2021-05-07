This week on Sunday Journal, we are joined by Tim O’Connell, founder of Tommy’s Place; Patrick Daly, Owner of Coastal Electric; and Peter Russel Jr., Branch Manager at Concord Electric Supply in Weymouth who are helping Tommy’s Place transform a house on Cape Cod into a vacation home for children fighting cancer.
Sunday Journal – Tommy’s Place
May 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
