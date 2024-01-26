Sunday Journal – Town of Barnstable Wants to Hear from Those Impacted by Opioids on How to Utilize Settlement Funds

Barnstable Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Ellis and Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke join Sunday Journal to discuss the over 3 million dollars the town has received as part of the nationwide settlement with opioid manufacturers for their role in the opioid epidemic. They say there’s an upcoming workshop Tuesday at Barnstable High School from 5:30 to 8:30 where they want to hear from those in the community directly impacted. With the information from residents, they hope to create the best impact with the funds.