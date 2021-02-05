You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Truro Center For The Arts At Castle Hill

Sunday Journal – Truro Center For The Arts At Castle Hill

February 5, 2021

Author Karen Dukess stops by to talk about a new series of programs she’s hosting at the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill. The five part series will present discussions with some of today’s most talented and creative authors.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 