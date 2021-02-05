Author Karen Dukess stops by to talk about a new series of programs she’s hosting at the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill. The five part series will present discussions with some of today’s most talented and creative authors.
Sunday Journal – Truro Center For The Arts At Castle Hill
February 5, 2021
