As economic inflation rates not seen in decades continue to grip the nation, the Community Action Committee is partnering with the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable to provide turkey dinners for those in need. Committee Director of Client Self-Sufficiency Karen Anne Procaccini and St. Mary’s parish member and retired federal government officer Ronald Bearse join Sunday Journal this week to outline the effort, as well as encourage residents to donate this holiday season to those in need.
Sunday Journal – Turkey Dinners for Those In Need with Community Action Committee
November 11, 2022
