Sunday Journal – Uptick in Tickborne Illness with Local Expert Larry Dapsis

March 23, 2023

A recent CDC report has indicated a significant increase in cases across the Northeast of Babesiosis, a disease spread through tick bites. Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Entomologist Larry Dapsis said although it has only recently been reported as endemic in northern states such as Vermont, it was already native to the Cape region. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss ways to protect against tick bites, and how climate change will make disease like Babesiosis more common. More on preventing tick bites, including information videos by Dapsis, can be found here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


