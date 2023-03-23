A recent CDC report has indicated a significant increase in cases across the Northeast of Babesiosis, a disease spread through tick bites. Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Entomologist Larry Dapsis said although it has only recently been reported as endemic in northern states such as Vermont, it was already native to the Cape region. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss ways to protect against tick bites, and how climate change will make disease like Babesiosis more common. More on preventing tick bites, including information videos by Dapsis, can be found here.
Sunday Journal – Uptick in Tickborne Illness with Local Expert Larry Dapsis
March 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
