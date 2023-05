The state and federal COVID-19 public health emergencies ended on May 11, just days after the World Health Organization said the virus no longer qualifies as a global health emergency. In the wake of the change, President and CEO for Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf joins Sunday Journal to provide a retrospective on the height of the pandemic and what is in store for CCHC as they look towards the future, including a new tower, accolades in cardiology, and more.