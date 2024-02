From cold-stunned turtles to the Cape’s struggling water quality issues, Mass Audubon will have everything Cape Cod nature at its conference set for Saturday, March 9. Regional Director Melissa Lowe joins Sunday Journal to highlight the biggest issues facing Cape Cod’s natural resources, as well as discuss the conference being hosted at the Cape Cod Community College’s Tilden Arts Center in Barnstable from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Saturday, March 9th.