Those over 60 and those with disabilities will ride for free on Cape Cod bus lines. Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) Administrator Tom Cahir says it’s an initiative that has been in the works for a while, soft-launched with a weekly program already in service. With $50 million dollars recently put aside by the state to build EV charging infrastructure, he also dives into the EV “range anxiety” and the Authority’s own investments and plans for a battery-powered future.