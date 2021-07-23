You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Mosquito Outbreak with Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project’s Gabrielle Sakolsky

July 23, 2021

Wellfleet is facing an extreme influx of mosquitoes after an over-washed dune created the perfect breeding ground, but Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project Superintendent Gabrielle Sakolsky said that they are already taking action to curb the outbreak.

