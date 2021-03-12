You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com

Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com

March 12, 2021

This week, Chief Operating Officer for WeNeedAVacation.com Jim Reese joins Sunday Journal. Reese broke down a recent report that shows a considerable rise in vacation rental property reservations as the summer approaches, and discussed how visitors to the Cape and Islands can remain safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 