WeNeedaVacation.com’s Chief Operating Officer Jim Reese joins the program to talk about how the short-term rental industry on the Cape fared this summer and what they’re expecting to see happen next summer.
Sunday Journal – WeNeedaVacation.com
October 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
