With food security being a major issue on the Cape during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tammy Leone with Cape Kid Meals talks about their program and what they do to ensure that families in need are able to feed their children on the weekends while school programs feed them during the weekdays.
Sunday Journal with Cape Kid Meals
June 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
