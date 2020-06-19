You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Cape Kid Meals

Sunday Journal with Cape Kid Meals

June 19, 2020

With food security being a major issue on the Cape during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tammy Leone with Cape Kid Meals talks about their program and what they do to ensure that families in need are able to feed their children on the weekends while school programs feed them during the weekdays.

