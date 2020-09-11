You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Casey Sherman on Tom Brady

Sunday Journal with Casey Sherman on Tom Brady

September 11, 2020

In part 1 of the 2 part segment, Cape Cod native and New York Times Best Selling Author Casey Sherman joins the program to talk about the latest update to his book “12”, which goes into Tom Brady’s last two seasons with the New England Patriots.

In part 2 of the 2 part segment, Cape Cod native and New York Times Best Selling Author Casey Sherman discusses the latest update to his book “12” and the fallout of Tom Brady’s departure on the New England Patriots and how the team is going to operate this upcoming NFL season.

