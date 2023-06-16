As the busy summer season begins, Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain joins Sunday Journal to give a summary of Memorial Day weekend, the challenges businesses face this season, and more. She also discusses new plans for the district amid a changing economy, and festivities in store as visitors arrive on Cape.
Sunday Journal with Elizabeth Wurfbain of the Hyannis Main Street BID
June 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
