Sunday Journal with Elizabeth Wurfbain of the Hyannis Main Street BID

June 16, 2023

As the busy summer season begins, Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain joins Sunday Journal to give a summary of Memorial Day weekend, the challenges businesses face this season, and more. She also discusses new plans for the district amid a changing economy, and festivities in store as visitors arrive on Cape.

