Sunday Journal with First Night Chatham

December 24, 2020

As New Year’s Eve draws closer, we’re visiting with John Reed, the Publicity Director for First Night Chatham. John talks about the long history of the event, the dramatic changes they had to make this year due to the pandemic, and what’s to come!

