Seven year old Kenneth Coombs student Isabelle Campos is raising money for Cape Cod Healthcare through paintings that she is doing while staying home during the virus pandemic. Isabelle and her mom join us to let us know how it got started and how everyone can take part.
Sunday Journal with Isabelle Campos
April 3, 2020
