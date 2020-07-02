We sit down with Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom who talks about how he and his staff have been operating during the coronavirus outbreak and what safety precautions they have in place for the summer season.
Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod National Seashore
July 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bourne man charged with child pornography offenses
- Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released into Nantucket Sound
- Sen. Markey, Rep. Kennedy Both Report $1.9M Fundraising Haul
- Hyannis Main Street Changes Getting Positive Reactions
- Nantucket Issues Emergency Mask Order
- Cape Cod Commission Receives CARES Act Grant
- Latanowich Hearing Preparations Underway
- Baker Announces New Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program
- Yarmouth Voters Return Forest to Board of Selectmen
- Regional Transit Authority Sees Increased Ridership
- Cape and Islands See Small Increases in COVID-19 Cases
- Election Results from Town Elections in Provincetown and Dennis