Cape Symphony Conductor and Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak joins us to talk about the upcoming 2020-21 season performance schedule, which includes honoring Beethoven for his 250th birthday, a Beatles tribute performance and Grease the film with a live orchestra.
Sunday Journal with the Cape Symphony
June 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Symphony
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Cape Cod Baseball League
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Focusing on Early Education and Child Care
- Cape Cod Commission Seeking Proposals For Recovery and Resiliency Projects
- HAC’s Walk for Hope Takes Place Saturday
- Jay Cashman Donates to Help Support Bradford Access Project
- Free Hazardous Waste Collection for Barnstable Residents Set For Saturday
- Former JFK Museum Director Reflects on Sergei Khrushchev’s Work
- State Outlines Safe School Reopening Guidance
- No Additional Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death Reported on Cape
- Applications for Jobless Aid Fall to Still-High 1.48 Million
- 7th Annual Commonwealth Heroines of Massachusetts Celebration Includes Cape Recipients
- National Seashore Officials Outline Safety Measures for Summer