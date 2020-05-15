You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District

Sunday Journal with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District

May 15, 2020

It’s going to be a different season for many small businesses on Hyannis Main Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elizabeth Wurfbain talks to us about the new Hyannis Main Street Marketplace Facebook page that some of the businesses are taking part in and what they’re doing to be ready for the summer season.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 