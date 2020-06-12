With Phase 2 of the Governor’s plan underway, Green Harbor Resort was the first of Red Jacket Resorts’ five properties on the Cape to reopen to visitors. General Manager Ryan O’Loughlin discusses what measures they have put in place to ensure the safety of their guests and staff.
Sunday Journal with the Red Jacket Resorts
June 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
