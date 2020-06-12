You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Red Jacket Resorts

Sunday Journal with the Red Jacket Resorts

June 12, 2020

With Phase 2 of the Governor’s plan underway, Green Harbor Resort was the first of Red Jacket Resorts’ five properties on the Cape to reopen to visitors. General Manager Ryan O’Loughlin discusses what measures they have put in place to ensure the safety of their guests and staff.

