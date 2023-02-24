State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Stephen Xiarhos said that this legislative session is off to a hot start. He joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about his push for Nero’s Law to be adopted in other communities—including other states—and a new bill designed to get more school resource officers in buildings across the Commonwealth as other efforts call for their removal.
Sunday Journal – Xiarhos on More School Resource Officers, Nero’s Law and More
February 24, 2023
