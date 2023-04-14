You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Town Meeting Tackling First Major Wastewater Hurdle

April 14, 2023

Yarmouth Town Administrator Robert Whritenour and Public Works Director Jeff Colby join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the first major phase of the towns wastewater plan, which voters will consider on April 25 at town meeting. Article 18 would approve $207,244,000 to build a municipal Water Resource Recovery Facility and sewering along Route 28. The town officials said it’s the biggest hurdle of the project, with Whritenour adding that tax generated from the tourism industry will help fund much of the project. https://www.yarmouth.ma.us/1880/Yarmouth-Town-Meeting.

