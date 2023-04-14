Yarmouth Town Administrator Robert Whritenour and Public Works Director Jeff Colby join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the first major phase of the towns wastewater plan, which voters will consider on April 25 at town meeting. Article 18 would approve $207,244,000 to build a municipal Water Resource Recovery Facility and sewering along Route 28. The town officials said it’s the biggest hurdle of the project, with Whritenour adding that tax generated from the tourism industry will help fund much of the project. https://www.yarmouth.ma.us/1880/Yarmouth-Town-Meeting.
Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Town Meeting Tackling First Major Wastewater Hurdle
April 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Town Meeting Tackling First Major Wastewater Hurdle
- Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Talks First Months, Opioids, and Abortion
- Mashpee Officials Tackle Santuit Pond Pollution
- OpenCape Becomes A Sustaining Sponsor For The Cape Cod Technology Council
- Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding
- Patriots’ Day Closures to Impact Local Towns
- Dennis Holding Candidates Forum on April 18
- State Enacts Limits on Chatham Shellfishing
- Update: US Attorney General Gives Statement on Arrest of MA Guardsman Linked to Leaked Classified Documents
- AG Campbell Secures $41M for Massachusetts in JUUL Settlement
- Barnstable County Getting Money to Help With Housing Crisis
- Open House Events Planned to Review Local Wind Projects