Sunday Journal – YMCA Cape Cod

January 8, 2021

We are joined by Stacie Peugh, the President and CEO of YMCA Cape Cod, to discuss developments that have occurred at the YMCA over the past few months as well as future developments and how the YMCA has weathered the pandemic.

