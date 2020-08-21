With the Cape and Islands dealing with a significant housing crisis, Homeless Prevention Council CEO Hadley Luddy joins the program to talk about what they’re doing to help those who are in need, especially during the pandemic.
Sunday Journal Conversation with the Homeless Prevention Council
August 21, 2020
