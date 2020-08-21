You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Conversation with the Homeless Prevention Council

August 21, 2020

With the Cape and Islands dealing with a significant housing crisis, Homeless Prevention Council CEO Hadley Luddy joins the program to talk about what they’re doing to help those who are in need, especially during the pandemic.

