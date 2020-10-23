You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with First Barnstable District Candidate Josh Mason

Sunday Journal with First Barnstable District Candidate Josh Mason

October 23, 2020

The November general election is just days away and the Democratic challenger for the First Barnstable District State Representative seat Josh Mason joins us to talk about his campaign and what he would do for his constituents if he is elected on November 3.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 