State Representative Tim Whelan is back on the program to talk about his re-election campaign for the First Barnstable District, his experience on Beacon Hill and what he wants to accomplish with another term in office.
Sunday Journal with State Representative Tim Whelan
October 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
