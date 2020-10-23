You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with State Representative Tim Whelan

Sunday Journal with State Representative Tim Whelan

October 23, 2020

State Representative Tim Whelan is back on the program to talk about his re-election campaign for the First Barnstable District, his experience on Beacon Hill and what he wants to accomplish with another term in office.

