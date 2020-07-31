You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with the Cape And Islands Educator Action Network

Sunday Journal with the Cape And Islands Educator Action Network

July 31, 2020

With schools reopening in just a few weeks, there are some concerns from educators. Cape and Islands Educator Action Network Chair Cheri Armstrong talks about some of those concerns and what she hopes can be done in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

