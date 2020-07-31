With schools reopening in just a few weeks, there are some concerns from educators. Cape and Islands Educator Action Network Chair Cheri Armstrong talks about some of those concerns and what she hopes can be done in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday Journal with the Cape And Islands Educator Action Network
July 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
