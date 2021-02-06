Sunday Snowstorm Heading for Cape & Islands

HYANNIS – Cape Cod and the Islands were bracing for a weekend storm that was expected to bring a moderate snowfall to much of the area.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket Counties, as well as much of eastern Massachusetts. The warning goes into effect early Sunday and will last through late Sunday night.

Forecasters are predicting anywhere from 4-to-8 inches of snow on Cape Cod, depending on the track of the storm and how much warm air in comes in from the ocean.

The snow is expected to be heaviest Sunday afternoon with rates of one to two inches per hour, according to forecasters.

Winds will be out of the east at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 39 mph.

With temperatures hovering at or just above the freezing mark during the storm, the snow will likely be wet and pasty, which could lead to scattered power outages.

Eversource was expected to have extra crews on hand to respond to any problems.

The storm will be moving just offshore of Cape Cod after developing off the coast of North Carolina in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Depending on the intensity of the storm, ferry travel between the Cape and Islands could be impacted throughout the day on Sunday.