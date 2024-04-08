You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Supreme Court Declines To Consider Appeal In Mashpee Wampanoag Land Case

Supreme Court Declines To Consider Appeal In Mashpee Wampanoag Land Case

April 8, 2024

MASHPEE – A long-running legal battle over the status of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands appears to have concluded.

On April 1st, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from a group of Taunton residents who sued the federal government. They argued that the Biden administration acted unlawfully by reaffirming the reservation status of the Mashpee Wampanoag because they said the tribe was not officially recognized when the Indian Reorganization Act became law in 1934.

The plaintiffs originally took action after the tribe began building a casino in Taunton in 2016.

The U.S. Department of the Interior placed over three-hundred acres of land in Mashpee and Taunton into trust.

In a statement celebrating the victory, Senator Ed Markey said the Trump administration unfairly attempted to strip the tribe of their land that they had stewarded for more than ten-thousand years.

Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Brian Weeden said, “We can now rest easy that we can exercise our sovereignty and preserve our culture and traditions on our tribal lands for generations to come!”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


